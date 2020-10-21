In Case You Missed It: Oct. 20
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Here are the local and national stories from Oct. 20th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.
Local Headlines:
- SCAM ALERT: Alachua County, ASO aware of threats being emailed to voters
- Tom Petty Birthday Bash music festival to be held virtually
- Man indicted on charges of first degree murder in deaths of two Florida teens, state attorney seeks death penalty
- Police investigating a body found in Palatka
- Meet the candidates running for District 5 County Commissioner in Bradford County
- FDOT, M-CORES hosts meeting about new corridors
- App helps Florida families find health and social care, providers serve thousands more
- Putnam County man arrested after barricading himself in home
National Headlines:
- Grand juror speaks after judge ruling in Breonna Taylor case
- US spacecraft touches asteroid for rare rubble grab
- Indiana student survives pumpkin smashing through car
- Safety board: Lack of oversight blamed for deadly boat fire
- McConnell warns White House against COVID relief deal
- Justice Dept. files landmark antitrust case against Google
- San Francisco set to pass legislation - called CAREN - about racist 911 calls
- ‘Gimme Some Lovin’ rock star Spencer Davis dead at 81
- Older workers face higher unemployment amid virus pandemic
