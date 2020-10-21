“Just do what’s right and vote”: ASO and Alachua County Supervisor of Elections debunk voter intimidation scheme

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Ryan Kennelly was one of many in Alachua County who was threatened unless he changes his party affiliation to Republican and votes for President Donald Trump or else the proud boys will come after him.

“You can read that it’s been written vaguely enough that it can or could apply to most of us,” said Sgt. Frank Kinsey, the public information officer for the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s written in such a way that it appeals to most voters but at this time we have no credible information that this is from a reliable source.”

The email also states that the organization has personal information such as address and telephone but that information is available to the public once people register to vote.

“But don’t let anyone intimidate you or silence your voice,” said Kim Barton, the supervisor of elections. “That is the most important thing, that’s what it’s all about. That’s what this democracy is all about having your say so don’t let anyone do that to you.”

The Sheriff’s Office and Supervisor of Elections are working with the FBI and Homeland Security to reveal the author behind the emails.

“I think calling it out for what it is,” added Kennelly. “It’s useless words to try to ruin a civil society and I think calling it out and letting it be seen for what it is will hopefully encourage people to ignore it and combat it and come together and just do what’s right and vote.”

Barton adds that your ballot is safe with the Supervisor of Elections office and if you receive the voter intimidation email to ignore it and report it to the Alachua County sheriff’s office.

