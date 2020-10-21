Advertisement

Kirby Family Farms Scary Train brings scares and smiles this October

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - It started as light-hearted evening of exploring Kirby Family Farm and meeting scare actors like five-year-old zombie Nevah Chadwick, who said people taste like strawberries.

Then once the sun went down, those smiles and silly stories quickly turned to scares and screams.

We were welcomed by many crazy characters, none of which, seemed too inviting.

“I would suggest you turn back. The Bloomtown beast is right there,” said a Bloomtown character.

But behind all of the scary clowns, creatures and costumes is farm owner Daryl Kirby. This is the fourth year Kirby has put on scary train and with five haunted attractions, he said it keeps growing.

“It’s really gotten, I almost want to say out of hand,” said Kirby."A lot of people see Scary Train and go it’s a train ride, which it is definitely a train ride with a full-size railroad, but there’s also the Clown Woods, there’s also the Bloomtown beast it has a whole little western town and then a walk through the woods, there’s a trailer park."

As a children’s outreach facility, all the money raised from Scary Train goes towards the farms educational programs.

Kirby said the programs helps over ten thousand special needs and foster children a year and it’s those same children and families that keep coming back to the farm to volunteer.

“We don’t call them volunteers, we call them family members because we are working with a lot of the youth and things even in our presentation that are looking for a functional family and we’re able to help offer that to them,” said Kirby.

In light of the pandemic, the attractions dont have have as many touch points as usual, like a tunnel of snakes you would usually be expected to crawl through. With 110 acres there is plenty of space to social distance and masks aren’t required.

The farm also hosts their Wild West Weekend in November and a Christmas Train in December.

You can see all the Scary Train attractions for yourself though the end of October and on November 1st... just remember you’ve been warned.

