“Light Up Ocala” event canceled due to COVID

Due to the pandemic, the Ocala city council decided to hold alternative holiday events instead of “Light Up Ocala.”(WCJB)
By Walker Thomas
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Due to the pandemic, the Ocala city council decided to hold alternative holiday events instead of “Light Up Ocala.”

The event which brings in as many as 25,000 visitors was scheduled for November 21st.

To minimize potential COVID-19 exposure smaller events will take place December second through the 18th. The installation of lights is currently underway, and residents can expect the display to officially be turned on the week of Nov. 15.

In addition to seeing the lights, there will be smaller-scale events, programs and pop-ups throughout the holiday season. Visitors will be able to view the lights nightly from November through January.

The following holiday programs will take place during December.

  • Dec. 2:  Story telling - In partnership with the Marion County Public Library, The Polar Express will be read by actors and dancers at the Jenkins Open Air Amphitheater next to the Reilly Arts Center, 500 NE Ninth St. Attendees should bring their own chairs.
  • Dec. 3 – 17 (select nights): Santa on the Square - Santa will be available for photos in the Downtown Square gazebo Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Pre-registration is required for a socially distanced photo with Santa. For reservations, contact lartis@ocalafl.org.
  • Dec. 4 -18 (select nights):  Holiday movies series - Movies are free to attend; hot cocoa will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees should bring their own chairs.

The Muppet Christmas Carol, Dec. 4, 7 p.m., Citizens' Circle, 110 SE Watula Ave.

The Polar Express, Dec. 11, 7 p.m., Tuscawilla Art Park, 213 NE Fifth St.

Elf, Dec. 18, 7 p.m., Tuscawilla Oak Grove, 500 NE Ninth St.

  • Dec. 8 -10: Santa’s Calling - Parents can submit an application for Santa and his elves to call boys and girls for the holiday season. Applications are available at www.ocalafl.org/holidays.
  • Dec. 10: Senior Holiday Luncheon - For adults 50 years and older, come celebrate the season with an afternoon of fun, prizes, games and a delicious lunch at the Ocala Golf Club! $5 per person and pre-registration is required. Register at www.ocalafl.org/holidays.
  • Dec. 16: Santa Paws - Santa will be available for pet portraits at Citizens' Circle, 110 SE Watula Ave., 5 to 8 p.m. A $10 donation benefiting the Marion County Humane Society is required; vendors and adoptable dogs will be available.  No registration required.
  • Live music downtown - Bands, groups and performers will perform at the Downtown Square and Citizens' Circle Wednesday through Sunday evenings in December.
  • Holiday pop-up photo ops - Throughout downtown Ocala, photo op locations will be available starting at the end of November through early January. From giant candy canes to Santa’s sleigh, there will be over five locations to take festive selfies and photos all holiday season long.

