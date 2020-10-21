Marion County deputies investigate found human remains

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A February human remains case is back under the spotlight after Marion County deputies found a second body in the same area.

MCSO is conducting a death investigation after human remains were found in the Highlands area of Marion County, which is along county road 484 between Marion Oaks and Dunnellon.

We reported in February of this year that deputies found human remains in the same property after a man dug up the ground to install a fire pit. Deputies say although they were found on the same property, they believe the remains are unrelated.

