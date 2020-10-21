Advertisement

Marion County Pets: Marlin, Mikayla and Sally

By Walker Thomas
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some “adorable,” “adoptable” animals from Marion County who are looking for their new loving homes.

Cat and kitten adoptions are currently free. Dogs and puppies are just $10 through adopt a shelter dog month. Adoptions include their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information, or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

