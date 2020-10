SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in Suwannee County on Tuesday.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a driver was headed south on US Highway 27 in Branford around 5:30pm when, for unknown reasons, a 67-year-old woman stepped into the street.

The woman was killed. Troopers say the driver stayed at the scene.

