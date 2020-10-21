Advertisement

Pilgrim’s to invest $765,000 in Live Oak

Pilgrim’s is set to invest $765,000 in Live Oak to support the local community as a part of its new Hometown Strong Initiative.
Pilgrim’s is set to invest $765,000 in Live Oak to support the local community as a part of its new Hometown Strong Initiative.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A food company committed to invest thousands of dollars in Live Oak to support communities who have been affected by the pandemic.

Pilgrim’s is set to invest $765,000 to support the local community as a part of its new Hometown Strong Initiative.

The company is working with local leaders to identify where the funds can help the immediate and long-term needs in the community who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We really believe that this program is going to deeply impact our local community and help us become better partners,” said Pilgrim’s HR Manager Jaimee Chavis-Handsborough. “I believe that this investment is going to help us continue that vision. Creating opportunities, further our sustainability efforts which is really big to Pilgrim’s.”

The three areas the company and the city will address are food insecurity, community infrastructure, and COVID-19 emergency relief efforts.

