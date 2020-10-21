Advertisement

Putnam County man arrested after barricading himself in home

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Putnam County man is in custody after he barricade himself in a home he was evicted from.

Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies say a landlord tried to evict 62-year-old Gary Shaw with a court order on Tuesday.

But Shaw brandished a gun instead. After refusing multiple orders by deputies to leave, SWAT team officers ended up arresting Shaw in his bedroom.

Officers say Shaw was not injured but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

