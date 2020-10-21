Advertisement

Suwannee County jail receives upgraded tech to fight COVID

The Suwannee County jail has a new piece of tech to keep contraband and COVID-19 out of the jail.
By Walker Thomas
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Suwannee County jail has a new piece of tech to keep contraband and COVID-19 out of the jail.

On Tuesday staff trained on the newly installed “Tek-84 intercept full-body scanner.” This machine detects drugs or weapons that may be hidden on or inside inmates.

The device also measures the user’s temperature, helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Officials say the scanner was completely grant-funded.

