Advertisement

TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Kiran Jaishankar (Buchholz)

Senior runner goes the extra mile for the Bobcats
By Cierra Clark
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Buchholz cross country runner Kiran Jaishankar embodies the concept of team captain. The senior is enrolled in both honors and AP classes, holds a 3.8 GPA, and owns a personal best 5K time of 16 minutes, 27 seconds. Cierra Clark introduces you to this week’s TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

TV20 Scholar Athlete: Kiran Jaishankar

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Florida Gators football hopes to return to practice Monday after COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
Florida Gators football hopes to return to team activities on Monday following a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.

News

Florida announces 25 Gators football players tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 1:21 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
We now know the extent of Florida football’s COVID-19 outbreak.

Sports

Expectations high for Gator volleyball

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
It's better late than never for Florida this fall.

Latest News

Sports

Top Plays Week Seven

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT

Sports

Poll Question: Vote for the top high school football play of week seven

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
Last Friday's action produced some dazzling plays. Choose the week's best.

Sports

Sports Overtime Week 6

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:59 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
High school football scores for Week seven in North Central Florida.

News

Sports Overtime Week 7

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT

News

Florida Gators postpone game against Missouri to Oct. 31

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT
|
By Jacquie Franciulli
Florida football will not play Missouri next week

Sports

Gator Insider: Empty Swamp

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT