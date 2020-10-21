TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Kiran Jaishankar (Buchholz)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Buchholz cross country runner Kiran Jaishankar embodies the concept of team captain. The senior is enrolled in both honors and AP classes, holds a 3.8 GPA, and owns a personal best 5K time of 16 minutes, 27 seconds. Cierra Clark introduces you to this week’s TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete.

