TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Kiran Jaishankar (Buchholz)
Senior runner goes the extra mile for the Bobcats
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Buchholz cross country runner Kiran Jaishankar embodies the concept of team captain. The senior is enrolled in both honors and AP classes, holds a 3.8 GPA, and owns a personal best 5K time of 16 minutes, 27 seconds. Cierra Clark introduces you to this week’s TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete.
