Two candidates seek Columbia County Commissioner District 3 seat

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - An incumbent is defending his seat as commissioner from a challenger in Columbia County.

The Columbia County race for commissioner in District 3 has been narrowed down to two candidates after four candidates ran for the seat in August.

The two candidates running for the Columbia County commission District 3 seat are incumbent Bucky Nash and Robby Hollingsworth.

Nash has served on the commission for eight years.

His goals are to invest in afterschool programs for children, help senior citizens struggling to pay their property taxes, and improve veteran services in the county.

“I’m seeking re-election because I see things need to be done, the pandemic, the budget and I have the experience to get us through the next for years,” Nash said.

Nash, a Columbia County native, graduated from Columbia High School in 1977 then enrolled in Santa Fe community college in the cardiopulmonary program.

He then moved to Melbourne for 10 years and became a director of the Cardiac Catheter Lab then moved back to Lake City in 1989-90 and invested in the Texas Roadhouse for over 20 years.

He said he wants to create a better future for children in Columbia County by “reinventing the boy’s club and girl’s club” and creating programs for children.

“I believe our kids need a place to go after school,” Nash said. “We have to invest in our youth. I’m basically trying to create the same opportunities that I had in Columbia County for my kids and grandkids to be able to establish their careers, their families if they choose to live in Columbia County.”

Lake City native Robby Hollingsworth is a candidate running against Nash for the Columbia County Commissioner District 3 seat.

Hollingsworth is a graduate from Florida State University and he is a local business owner of A1 Bail Bonds, Inc. and has owned the business for 27 years.

“I believe the county commissioner is a servant of the people,” Hollingsworth said. “I have some good ideas and I just want to serve the people. I’ve waited this long to do it and I’m ready to serve the county.”

His goals are economic development and to create more jobs in the city.

“We’re a small county but we’re at an intersection of two interstates and there’s no reason we can’t attract big business and industrial businesses,” Hollingsworth said. “Our kids go off and get an education and they run off to Jacksonville and Gainesville.”

He said he wants to ensure that children find jobs and stay in Columbia County after they graduate.

“I want our kids to stay here and get good jobs,” Hollingsworth said. “We have to have good paying jobs to keep our kids in our county and also to broaden our tax base and be able to afford the things we want to do for this county. With the interstates and with growth the way it is right now, there’s no reason we can’t bring more business in because we have a good workforce here.”

Early voting in Columbia County begins Thurs. Oct. 22 through Sat. Oct. 31 starting at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m.

Election Day is Tues. Nov. 3

