Two victims hospitalized in Marion County shooting

According to police in Rocky Mount, officers found a 30-year old man who had been shot in the 700 block of Luper Street.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -A shooting incident is under investigation by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in the area of northeast 77th loop and 22nd terrace.

In a Facebook post, The Sheriff’s Office said two victims were taken to the hospital.

Detectives on scene believe it was an isolated incident and there is “no apparent threat to the community”.

Detectives are currently investigating a shooting in the area of NE 77th Loop and NE 22nd Terrace. Two victims have been...

Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

|
By Julia Laude
The Ocala City Council has decided to cancel the city’s annual ‘Light up Ocala’ event.   The City Council made the decision at it’s meeting Tuesday night, voting unanimously to cancel the event.

