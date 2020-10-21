Two victims hospitalized in Marion County shooting

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -A shooting incident is under investigation by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in the area of northeast 77th loop and 22nd terrace.

In a Facebook post, The Sheriff’s Office said two victims were taken to the hospital.

Detectives on scene believe it was an isolated incident and there is “no apparent threat to the community”.

