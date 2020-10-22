Advertisement

Blue Bell ice cream holiday flavors make their return

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENHAM, Texas (WCJB) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

Blue Bell announced they are ready to roll out its Christmas Cookies Ice Cream on Thursday.

It’s described as a chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar treat combined in a sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl. The peppermint flavor is also making a return for 2020.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bronson man behind bars for committing sex crimes against children

Updated: 19 minutes ago

News

MCSO deputies investigate shooting that killed a 21-year-old man

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Julia Laude
A 21-year-old man is dead after he was shot to death in his own neighborhood and police are now looking for his killer.

News

Possible sinkhole forces several Gainesville residents to evacuate from their homes

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Ruelle Fludd
The sinkhole, which is 4000 block of NW 13th Pl., continues to grow in one homeowner’s backyard.

News

Blue Bell holiday flavors make their return

Updated: 54 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Child Advocacy Center is holding its annual fundraising event

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
'Gainesville Gone Memphis' will benefit the Child Advocacy Center, a local nonprofit dedicated to serving abused, neglected, or trafficked children throughout Alachua County.

News

Bronson man behind bars for committing sex crimes against children

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Levy County Sheriff’s Office arrested William Luther Hodson on five counts of sex crimes committed against minors in Levy County.

News

NCFL COVID-19 case updates

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Patricia Matamoros, WCJB Staff
You can find the most updated information about COVID-19 cases in North Central Florida here.

News

Latest Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Latest Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Alachua County Pets: Brett, Virgil and Peaches

Updated: 10 hours ago