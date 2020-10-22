Blue Bell ice cream holiday flavors make their return

BRENHAM, Texas (WCJB) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

Blue Bell announced they are ready to roll out its Christmas Cookies Ice Cream on Thursday.

It’s described as a chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar treat combined in a sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl. The peppermint flavor is also making a return for 2020.

