Bronson man behind bars for committing sex crimes against children

Levy County Sheriff’s Office arrested William Luther Hodson on five counts of sex crimes committed against minors in Levy County.
Levy County Sheriff’s Office arrested William Luther Hodson on five counts of sex crimes committed against minors in Levy County.(LCSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after deputies say he engaged in ‘unlawful sexual acts,’ including rape, with multiple victims under the age of 18.

Levy County Sheriff’s Office arrested William Luther Hodson on five counts of sex crimes committed against minors in Levy County.  Hodson was charged with three counts of Lewd and Lascivious Molestation, one count of Sexual Battery, and one count of Child Abuse.

According to LCSO, the the offenses occurred this past year in Bronson.

Hodson is being held at the Levy County Detention Center on a combined bond of $2 million.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact LCSO at 352-486-5111 or 911.  Reports can also be made anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 1-877-349-8477. 

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

