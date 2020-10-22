Advertisement

Child Advocacy Center is holding its annual fundraising event

'Gainesville Gone Memphis' will benefit the Child Advocacy Center, a local nonprofit dedicated to serving abused, neglected, or trafficked children throughout Alachua County.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - ‘Gainesville Gone Memphis’ is celebrating its twelfth year.

The event will benefit the Child Advocacy Center, a local nonprofit dedicated to serving abused, neglected, or trafficked children throughout Alachua County.

The event will be held at Valley View and it will include live music, live and silent auctions and food.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will also be a virtual option as well.

The event will take place Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Link to the auction HERE.

