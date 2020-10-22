Child Advocacy Center is holding its annual fundraising event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - ‘Gainesville Gone Memphis’ is celebrating its twelfth year.

The event will benefit the Child Advocacy Center, a local nonprofit dedicated to serving abused, neglected, or trafficked children throughout Alachua County.

The event will be held at Valley View and it will include live music, live and silent auctions and food.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will also be a virtual option as well.

The event will take place Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

