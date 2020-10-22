Columbia Co. report: 10/22/2020

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -The COVID 19 pandemic has made notification of public meetings complicated. The Lake City council wishes to return to “in person” city council meetings starting next month but will have to wait for the governor to determine if an “in person” quorum is required.

The city has decided to provide notice to the public for both a virtual and “in person” meeting for their first meeting in November to meet all legal requirements. Even after the emergency order is lifted, city council members will continue to offer meetings virtually to those who wish to attend via phone or computer.

The council this week also voted to change the city code to be able to meet away from the council chambers. The code required that all meetings of the council take place at city hall but since that room has a limited number of socially distance seats.

When the Lake City council officially annexed Alligator Lake Park this month they added just under 1000 acres of undeveloped park property to the city limits. With the parks 12 miles of hiking trails, picnic areas, a canoe launch and a playground came another use; duck hunting. So, the city lifted the waterfowl hunting restrictions for the park.

At their meeting this week, the council decided to lift those restrictions for any large parcel of land that they annex in the future until that property is developed. The city has plans to annex several parcels of county property into the city limits in the coming months.

October is domestic violence awareness month and several candlelight vigils are planned in North Central Florida. Another Way, the areas domestic violence and rape crisis center has such a vigil scheduled for tonight at Courthouse at Olustee Park in downtown Lake City. The event will honor victims and survivors of domestic violence and their families. Another Way provides domestic violence services in Columbia, Dixie, Levy, Gilchrist, Hamilton, and Lafayette counties.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.