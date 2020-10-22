Early voting draws large crowd in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The first day of early voting for a county in north central Florida drew hundreds of people to cast their vote.

Early voting started Thursday in Columbia County and the line went all the way towards the end of the parking lot at the supervisor of elections office.

Some voters have waited over 30 minutes to cast their ballots.

“I rather just go in put my vote down and say ‘Bam’ I made the vote you can’t say I didn’t do it,” said Lake City resident Maurice North. “To the citizens of Lake City, to all the citizens of the United States, get out and vote in-person. Come on out, put your vote in and make your voice heard.”

Saturday, Oct. 31 is the last day for early voting.

Read more about early voting here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.