Advertisement

Field of Dreams: Gators practice inside Florida Ballpark

Florida 16-1 in pandemic-shortened 2020 season
By Kevin Wells
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Fall practice is underway for the Gator baseball team, and Florida is hoping to continue its era of prosperity inside its brand new Florida Ballpark.

The new facility features chairback seating, a 360 degree concourse, shaded areas, and a capacity of more than 7,000.

The team that plays there expects to put on a good show. Florida was 16-1 and ranked number one in the nation when the 2020 season was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Right handed starting pitchers Tommy Mace and Jack Leftwich, outfielder Jud Fabian, and infielder Jacob Young will be among the top returnees for the Gators.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Ocala powers advance in region volleyball play

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Kevin Wells
Wildcats to face district rival GHS in next round

Sports

H.S. volleyball region tournament openers

Updated: 19 hours ago

Sports

Gators relish chance to finish what they started

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Kevin Wells
Season tip-off Nov. 25 versus Maine.

Sports

TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Kiran Jaishankar (Buchholz)

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT
|
By Cierra Clark
Bobcat runner likes to be at the head of the class, academically and athletically.

Latest News

Sports

TV20 Scholar Athlete: Kiran Jaishankar

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT

News

Florida Gators football hopes to return to practice Monday after COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 12:08 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
Florida Gators football hopes to return to team activities on Monday following a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.

News

Florida announces 25 Gators football players tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 1:21 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
We now know the extent of Florida football’s COVID-19 outbreak.

Sports

Expectations high for Gator volleyball

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
It's better late than never for Florida this fall.

Sports

Top Plays Week Seven

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT

Sports

Sports Overtime Week 6

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:59 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
High school football scores for Week seven in North Central Florida.