Field of Dreams: Gators practice inside Florida Ballpark

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Fall practice is underway for the Gator baseball team, and Florida is hoping to continue its era of prosperity inside its brand new Florida Ballpark.

The new facility features chairback seating, a 360 degree concourse, shaded areas, and a capacity of more than 7,000.

The team that plays there expects to put on a good show. Florida was 16-1 and ranked number one in the nation when the 2020 season was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Right handed starting pitchers Tommy Mace and Jack Leftwich, outfielder Jud Fabian, and infielder Jacob Young will be among the top returnees for the Gators.

