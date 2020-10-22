Gainesville City Commission to discuss: affordable housing, transportation and cybersecurity

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new affordable housing project could be coming to Gainesville.

The affordable housing advisory committee voted that the commission use ConnectFree revenues to fund a 460 thousand dollar loan for a Woodland Park Phase 2 family housing unit.

According to the city meeting agenda, they anticipate this project will benefit the city by furthering their goal of providing affordable housing and will bring in local revenue.

The commission will also look into cybersecurity risks to strengthen the city’s cybersecurity program.

With a decline in ridership due to COVID-19 — the City of Gainesville wants to encourage more people to ride the Regional Transportation System by proposing nearly 3 million dollars in funding for disinfecting services for the RTS buses.

Continuing on the topic of transportation, approving funding for programs like senior transportation, distracted driver and motorcycle and scooter safety program is also on the agenda.

The city commission meeting is set for 1 pm and and the general policy meeting at 5pm.

