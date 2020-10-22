Gators relish chance to finish what they started

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gator men’s basketball team has updated its non-conference schedule to include dates and opponents for the first two games of the season. Florida will tip off at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT versus Maine on Nov. 25. The Gators face 2019 NCAA champion Virginia in that same event two days later.

The college basketball season won’t start until Nov. 25 out of concern for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, head coach Mike White spoke with reporters on Wednesday about his 2020-21 roster. White indicated he would like his Gators to play at a faster pace than during last season, when Florida finished 19-12 overall.

The Gators won’t play a home game until Sunday, Nov. 6 against UConn. Florida will play its other three non-conference home games in a span of seven days from Dec. 16-22 against North Florida, Florida Atlantic, and James Madison.

Florida’s true non-conference road games are at Oklahoma on Dec. 2, visiting Florida State on Dec. 12, and a trip to West Virginia for the SEC-Big 12 challenge on Jan. 30.

Morgantown, W.V.Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.