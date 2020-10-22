Advertisement

Hundreds line up ahead of early voting kick-off in Columbia County

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -It’s the day hundreds in Columbia County have formed a line outside the supervisor of elections office ready to cast their vote. Although, finding out when day one of early voting kicks off caused a bit of confusion for residents.

“And so they were here when we opened, they were ready,” said Liz P. Horne, the supervisor of elections in Columbia County.

The supervisor of election’s office has prepared for the presidential election since the day after primaries in august. Between covid-19 precautions and handling mail-in ballot requests, Horne said they’ve been swamped.

“It’s exciting and you hate to turn them down and you want them to vote but you have to explain to them that you know by law, my days are to be open on Thursday, the 22nd for early voting,” added Horne.

In the meantime, political party leaders in the area kept people informed.

“Some people came up to vote,” added Glenel Bowden, a member of the Democratic Party in the area. “A guy came up from Jasper Florida to bring two people to vote but I’m going to pick them up tomorrow. It’s been in the news. I’ve been getting phone calls about it.”

From both sides of the aisle people have been encouraging other to vote.

“I think enough people are fired up and ready for this election no matter what side they’re on, especially around here in Columbia county you’ve got a lot of folks that are fired up for the president,” mentioned Hunter Peeler, the GOP chairman in the county.

Columbia county has two early voting locations. One at the supervisor of elections and the second at the Fort White community center starting at 8:30 AM.

Find more information on your supervisor of elections below:

 Alachua County Supervisor of Election

Bradford County Supervisor of Elections

 Columbia County Supervisor of Elections

Dixie County Supervisor of Elections

Gilchrist County Supervisor of Elections

Levy County Supervisor of Elections

Marion County Supervisor of Elections

Union County Supervisor of Elections

