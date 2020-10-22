MCSO deputies investigate shooting that killed a 21-year-old man

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A 21-year-old man is dead after he was shot to death in his own neighborhood and police are now looking for his killer.

The shooting took place around 5 o’clock Wednesday night investigators said, on Northeast 77th Loop.

“We know that the two victims were there and the suspect drove by and fired some shots and they were both struck,” MCSO Public Information Officer, Zach Moore said.

Both of the victims were taken to the Ocala Regional Medical Center for treatment.

One of the victims had non life-threatening injuries and has been released from the hospital, while the other shooting victim, now identified as 21-year-old Antwan Williams, has died.

Besides the occasional car, the neighborhood remained still Wednesday. Several residents reflected on what happened in their neighborhood.

“Initially I thought someone was knocking at my door, and then I went outside because I knew somebody wasn’t knocking on my door, I thought maybe they was working on something and the Century Link man, and he told me to come over because someone was on the ground an that’s when I saw it,” Neighbor Salena Rosario said.

The investigation is on-going. Rosario said she hopes the person responsible is caught, and justice is served.

“I just hope they catch whoever did this. I knew him, he was a sweet boy. I’ve never had any issues with him, he’s always been real nice to me. We always sit outside, we’re neighbors.” she said.

Detectives believe this is an isolated incident.

