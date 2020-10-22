Advertisement

Mobile veterenary service saves time, stress, and travel during pandemic

By Claudia Bellofatto
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Keeping their pets safe and healthy is a top priority for many people, which has been difficult for some to do during the pandemic.

Tobias Veterinary Services has the solution.

“I started this out of my Red Suburban 7 and a half years ago on a whim and it’s grown to this," said founder and owner Carey Bailey.

Tobias Veterinary Services started off as a side gig for Bailey-- something she never thought would be as successful as its been

“Sometimes I still pinch myself and wonder what the heck happened," she said with a laugh.

Bailey spent eight years at University of Florida studying to be a vetrinarian as well as 12 years working in brick and mortar practices. On the side, she was caring for pets on the road with her new business. Evenrutally, she decided to take it on full time.

“that became impossible to do both so I did all this for a year out of the suburban."

Thew new gig brought on new obstacles.

"Then, the suburban caught on fire and we were forced to replace it immediately ... because at that point we had several days a week on the road ... so then I bought my first cargo fan, and hired another vet to help me ... and then it just went from there and we bought a second van, a third van, a fourth fan.”

One blessing in disgusie was followed by another.

“The pandemic pushed me to get a fourth fan because we got very busy and I didn’t think I needed one ... but I was wrong.”

After adding on over 200 new clients since the pandemic, now covering 10 counties, business has been busier than ever.

"My colleagues in brick and mortar went to curbside service, which for a lot of people -- unfortunately it doesn’t work well for them. It makes them nervous to not see their pet. We were already into seeing people at their homes, preforming diagnostics, x-rays, bloodwork, so we had that going for us. We had a report, we had a reputation .. we had a method ... so we just got busier. "

From x-rays to minor surgeries, hospice care and more,

The increase in business has made both Bailey and, from the feedback, seemingly her clients happy too.

“There’s been so much gratitude. I am working on getting some property to get a warehouse, so we have more space to store our vans ... because there are not many people who are doing what we are doing and I have learned it’s a service that definitely needs to exist.”

While they’ve taken on close to 200 new clients since the pandemic, they still guarantee a two day turnaround so they can stick to their slogan, “Keep 'em home & Keep 'em happy."

