Motorcyclist killed in Levy County

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -A motorcyclist was killed in a collision involving three vehicles in Levy County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 53 year old motorcycle driver was headed north on US highway 41 near Southeast 2nd street around 6:30 this morning.

That’s when he slowed down to turn left. The car behind failed to stop, crashing into the motorcycle throwing the driver off .

An oncoming semi-truck hit the man and he died at the scene.

