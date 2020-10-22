Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed in Levy County

A MOTORCYCLIST WAS KILLED IN A COLLISION INVOLVING THREE VEHICLES IN LEVY COUNTY.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -A motorcyclist was killed in a collision involving three vehicles in Levy County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 53 year old motorcycle driver was headed north on US highway 41 near Southeast 2nd street around 6:30 this morning.

That’s when he slowed down to turn left. The car behind failed to stop, crashing into the motorcycle throwing the driver off .

An oncoming semi-truck hit the man and he died at the scene.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

