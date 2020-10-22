Ocala powers advance in region volleyball play

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Forest volleyball team stayed undefeated with Wednesday’s three-set win over South Lake in the Class 6A region quarterfinals. The Wildcats prevailed 25-22, 25-18, 25-15 to reach 15-0 overall. Gainesville awaits Forest in the next round after the Hurricanes took down New Smyrna Beach in five sets 17-25, 25-22, 25-15, 10-25, 15-12.

In Class 5A, Vanguard also secured a region quarterfinal sweep, toppling Lake Minneola 25-11, 25-16, 25-18. The Knights, state champions in 2018 and runner-up last season, advance to play Pine Ridge in the region semifinals. The Panthers knocked out Lake Weir.

