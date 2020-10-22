Advertisement

Possible sinkhole forces several Gainesville residents to evacuate from their homes

The sinkhole, which is found on the 4000 block of NW 13th Pl., continues to grow in one homeowner’s backyard.
The sinkhole, which is found on the 4000 block of NW 13th Pl., continues to grow in one homeowner’s backyard.(Gainesville Fire Rescue)
By WCJB Staff and Ruelle Fludd
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It sounded like thunder but a Gainesville resident was in for a surprise, when he saw no storm rolling through but a possible large sinkhole.

The sinkhole, which is on the 4000 block of NW 13th Pl., continues to grow in one homeowner’s backyard. According to TV20′s Ruelle Fludd, the people who live in the home are having to evacuate due to the large hole.

No one was injured but the road off of NW 13th Pl. is blocked off at this time.

Several residents in the neighborhood are also evacuating. Gainesville Fire Rescue is on the scene and will continue to monitor the hole’s growth.

Stay with WCJB as we continue to follow the latest.

