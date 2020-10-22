Advertisement

President Donald Trump will speak at The Villages on Friday

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - A 'Make American Great Again’ event in The Villages will feature President Donald Trump and other republican politicians on Friday.

The president will deliver remarks at The Villages Polo Club on north Buena Vista boulevard. The event begins at 4:30 p.m. with doors set to open at 1:30 p.m.

He will be joined by district three congressional candidate Kat Cammack and congressmen Daniel Webster and Michael Waltz

Tickets will be given on a first come first serve basis, click here to register for a ticket.

On October 11th, Vice President Mike Pence was on the campaign trail speaking to voters at Brownwood Paddock Square in The Villages.

