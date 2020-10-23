Child’s Place employee arrested for a second time after video shows her abusing another child

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A day care worker is back behind bars after video surveillance shows her abusing another child at the same child care facility.

Sierra Smith, who was employed at the Archer road Child’s Place, was arrested on Thursday for abusing a 1-year-old child.

Smith, who was arrested for physically, verbally and emotionally abusing another child ten days ago, was seen on video harming multiple children, including another 1-year-old child. This second video was recorded on the same day as the first incident. She is being charged with child abuse without great bodily harm, as injuries were not yet discovered prior to arrest.

According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, the officer viewing the video saw Smith pick up the toddler by lifting his hands above his hand, walked him over to where the other children were playing, and lets go of the child’s arms before he was standing upright - which caused the toddler to fall backwards and hit his head on the tile floor. Smith does not go and check on the child despite the crying.

In the same video, Smith and the victim were observed laying next to each other on the floor. Suddenly, for no known reason, Smith shoves the child away, rolling him over. The investigator says it appeared that the child’s face was dragged on the tile floor. Smith once again did not console the toddler when he started crying. The officer notes that it did not look like Smith and the child were playing, the child looked "distraught, upset and in pain.”

The ASO report says the toddler’s behavior has changed since the incident: fights during diaper changes, has more tantrums, and now walks up in the middle of the night. The family’s pediatrician has recommended counselling.

Smith is no longer employed at the Child’s Place Daycare.

She is being held with no bond at the Alachua County Jail.

