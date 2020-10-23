Advertisement

Crush the crisis: Drug take back events coming Saturday

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Florida Regional Medical Center is doing its part to try and combat the opioid crisis by participating in the Drug Enforcement Administrations drug take back day Saturday.

The hospital will be accepting medicine tablet capsules and patches for anonymous disposal. Liquids, needles, and syringes will not be accepted.

People can drive up to the main entrance of the hospital on West Newberry Road from 10 am to 2 pm and dispose of their unused medications without even having to leave the car.

North Florida Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer, Joseph Parra, said feelings of stress and isolation during the pandemic have a significant affect on those with substance use disorders, making this event more important now than ever.

“Gainesville is like every other community in the country, it has an opioid crisis and just having this resource available to be able to get these drugs and and and discard of them safely are in a safe manner, working with the DEA to be able to get them off the street,” said Parra. “This is the best way to safely discard of those medications especially the ones are like opioids.”

Parra said the hospital collected 40 pounds of unwanted medications last year.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is also hosting a drop-off at Newberry Fire Rescue Station #28 and Gainesville Fire Rescue Old Station #1 from 10 am to 2 pm.

Drug take back events coming Saturday
Drug take back events coming Saturday(ACSO)

