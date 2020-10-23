Advertisement

‘Florida Man’ snatches woman’s $5 bill, eats it

FL Man eats $5
FL Man eats $5(ASO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police arrested a man who stole and ate a woman’s $5 bill.

According to the arrest report, Henry Chambers Jr. snatched a $5 bill from Kadisha Grant’s hand as it was being handed to her.

The 60-year-old walked away, threatening Grant in the street.

Chambers then said Grant would die before he returned the money, and proceeded to put the $5 bill in his mouth, chewed it, and swallowed it.

Chambers was charged with felony robbery by sudden snatching and booked in the Alachua County Jail.

