High Springs considers joining other cities to oppose county charter amendment

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) -High Springs took a step to join Newberry in opposing Alachua Co. over a charter amendment on the November ballot.

City Commissioners voted Thursday to approve money to oppose the proposal that would establish a county growth management area governing development even after land is annexed into a city.

High Springs commissioners are considering joining Newberry in filing suit to invalidate the proposal but they pushed that to the next meeting because two commissioners were absent from Thursday’s vote.

