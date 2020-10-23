Advertisement

Homes in Northwest Gainesville are in danger as a sinkhole continues to grow

By Dylan Lyons
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - From the front of this home everything looks normal, but behind the home, it is a completely different scene. John Candiano is searching for answers after a sinkhole continues to grow behind his home.

“We just need to know what to do.”

Candiano and his neighbors have been working with their insurance agencies to try and figure out if they are covered in this situation. However, Candiano doesn’t have sinkhole coverage.

“I never even knew sinkhole coverage existed. It’s not like it was even offered to us.”

He said he was told sinkholes weren’t event common in the area.

“According to one of the engineers here, it’s not prevalent. It’s more prevalent on the west side of 75.”

One of his main concerns, “If it penetrates my swimming pool, I really don’t know what is going to happen because all of that water is going to come gushing out of there into the hole. Then my house is probably going to go.”

Candiano is taking preventive steps by moving furniture into a truck and staying in a hotel after they were told to evacuate. However, people are still coming to the area.

“Today [Friday] there have been numerous people walking by here actually coming in our yard, coming in our neighbor’s yard. Walking up to this sinkhole and this thing is still moving.”

GRU workers responded to the emergency. David Warm a spokesperson for the utility company sent TV20 a statement saying, “GRU is proud of the work our gas and electric crews completed this week under dangerous circumstances. We quickly and safely restored utility services to about 10 natural gas and 100 electric customers impacted when a large sinkhole opened up in northwest Gainesville. The sinkhole fractured a gas line, which we capped off under difficult conditions, and broke a utility pole. We will continue to monitor the situation and are prepared to provide support 24/7.”

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Florida Man’ snatches woman’s $5 bill, eats it

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Weekend Planner

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Trump and Biden campaigns hiring lawyers in preparation for potential election result issues

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

President Donald Trump makes a campaign stop in the Villages

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Julia Laude
President Donald Trump is back in the battleground state of Florida on Friday, when the campaign made a stop in the Villages.

Latest News

News

Trump and Biden campaigns hiring lawyers in preparation for potential election result issues

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Both Biden and Trump campaigns are hiring armies of lawyers, just in case there are problems similar to the 2000 election when results weren’t official for five weeks.

News

University of Florida A Capella group hopes to go the distance in a national competition

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Florida will not face off against Florida State on the gridiron this season but the Gators can still secure a win over that team up north this fall. The team just needs your help!

News

Weekend Planner

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mike Potter
Weekend Planner for October 23, 2020

News

Latest Forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

‘Florida Man’ snatches woman’s $5 bill, eats it

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Gainesville police arrested a man who stole and ate a woman’s $5 bill.

News

Child’s Place employee arrested for a second time after video shows her abusing another child

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A day care worker is back behind bars again after video surveillance shows her abusing another child at the same child care facility.