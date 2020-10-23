Homes in Northwest Gainesville are in danger as a sinkhole continues to grow

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - From the front of this home everything looks normal, but behind the home, it is a completely different scene. John Candiano is searching for answers after a sinkhole continues to grow behind his home.

“We just need to know what to do.”

Candiano and his neighbors have been working with their insurance agencies to try and figure out if they are covered in this situation. However, Candiano doesn’t have sinkhole coverage.

“I never even knew sinkhole coverage existed. It’s not like it was even offered to us.”

He said he was told sinkholes weren’t event common in the area.

“According to one of the engineers here, it’s not prevalent. It’s more prevalent on the west side of 75.”

One of his main concerns, “If it penetrates my swimming pool, I really don’t know what is going to happen because all of that water is going to come gushing out of there into the hole. Then my house is probably going to go.”

Candiano is taking preventive steps by moving furniture into a truck and staying in a hotel after they were told to evacuate. However, people are still coming to the area.

“Today [Friday] there have been numerous people walking by here actually coming in our yard, coming in our neighbor’s yard. Walking up to this sinkhole and this thing is still moving.”

GRU workers responded to the emergency. David Warm a spokesperson for the utility company sent TV20 a statement saying, “GRU is proud of the work our gas and electric crews completed this week under dangerous circumstances. We quickly and safely restored utility services to about 10 natural gas and 100 electric customers impacted when a large sinkhole opened up in northwest Gainesville. The sinkhole fractured a gas line, which we capped off under difficult conditions, and broke a utility pole. We will continue to monitor the situation and are prepared to provide support 24/7.”

