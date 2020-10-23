Advertisement

Marion County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION Co., Fla. (WCJB) -Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a man they say is missing and endangered.

Deputies are looking for 61-year-old Ricky Henderson.

Henderson was last seen around 7:30 Thursday morning leaving “Solita’s Comfort” assisted living facility.

He told his roommate he was going to visit his mother.

They say he suffers from seizures and left his medication.

He was wearing a denim shirt and blue jeans.

