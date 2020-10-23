Advertisement

President Donald Trump makes a campaign stop in the Villages

President Donald Trump and his campaign make a stop in the Villages in Florida
President Donald Trump and his campaign make a stop in the Villages in Florida(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff and Julia Laude
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT
THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - President Donald Trump was back in the battleground state of Florida on Friday.

The president was joined by other Republicans at the ‘Make America Great' rally in the Villages. This is the first time Trump has made a trip to Villages in about a year but the second trip to North Central Florida in the past seven days.

“He not a politician. You know where he stands," said Trump supporter Valerie Lusby. "He’s got all of our adversaries over there, he’s got them running, so we like that. We’re tired of being taken advantage of as a country and he’s stopped that. He’s going to drain the swamp and he’s doing it.”

Fresh off his debate with the former Vice President, Joe Biden, Trump used his time on the podium to go after his opponent.

"All they talk about is COVID, COVID, COVID, because they wan to scare people'' Trump said.

“We will not let Joe Biden lock this country down,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said prior to Trump’s time on the podium.

During his speech, Trump promised to bring back the economy which has been affected by the ongoing pandemic, declaring, “We’re going to make America Great Again, Again!”

More than 120,000 people live in The Villages, which has high percentage of Republican voters. Trump won Sumter County on 2016, which is home to the community, with 68% of the vote.

Trump will remain in the state of Florida on Friday night. He is expected to be in Pensacola for another campaign event at 7 p.m.

