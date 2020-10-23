Raiders take region tourney opener in straight sets

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Santa Fe volleyball team eliminated visiting Bay in a three-set sweep in Thursday’s Class 4A region quarterfinal matchup, 25-8, 25-13, 25-14. The Raiders, Florida’s top-ranked 4A team according to Maxpreps, move on to face South Walton in next Tuesday’s region semis.

In Class 3A, Trinity Catholic swept Orangewood Christian, 25-17, 25-10, 25-7. Trinity Prep awaits the Celtics in the next round.

And in Class 2A, it was St. Johns Country Day outlasting St. John Lutheran, 25-22, 25-22, 24-26, 25-15. The Spartans move on to play Christ’s Church Academy.

