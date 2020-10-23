Advertisement

Raiders take region tourney opener in straight sets

Santa Fe takes down Bay to advance
By Kevin Wells
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Santa Fe volleyball team eliminated visiting Bay in a three-set sweep in Thursday’s Class 4A region quarterfinal matchup, 25-8, 25-13, 25-14.  The Raiders, Florida’s top-ranked 4A team according to Maxpreps, move on to face South Walton in next Tuesday’s region semis.

In Class 3A, Trinity Catholic swept Orangewood Christian, 25-17, 25-10, 25-7.  Trinity Prep awaits the Celtics in the next round.

And in Class 2A, it was St. Johns Country Day outlasting St. John Lutheran, 25-22, 25-22, 24-26, 25-15.  The Spartans move on to play Christ’s Church Academy.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

H.S. Volleyball region tourney

Updated: 1 hours ago

Sports

Field of Dreams: Gators practice inside Florida Ballpark

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kevin Wells
Florida already moving into new facility, season planned for spring.

Sports

Ocala powers advance in region volleyball play

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
Wildcats to face district rival GHS in next round

Sports

H.S. volleyball region tournament openers

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT

Latest News

Sports

Gators relish chance to finish what they started

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:47 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
Season tip-off Nov. 25 versus Maine.

Sports

TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Kiran Jaishankar (Buchholz)

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT
|
By Cierra Clark
Bobcat runner likes to be at the head of the class, academically and athletically.

Sports

TV20 Scholar Athlete: Kiran Jaishankar

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT

News

Florida Gators football hopes to return to practice Monday after COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 12:08 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
Florida Gators football hopes to return to team activities on Monday following a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.

News

Florida announces 25 Gators football players tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 1:21 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
We now know the extent of Florida football’s COVID-19 outbreak.

Sports

Expectations high for Gator volleyball

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
It's better late than never for Florida this fall.