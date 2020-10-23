Advertisement

Sinkhole in Gainesville neighborhood evacuates 6 families

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Thursday afternoon a sinkhole suddenly grew in size behind homes in NW Gainesville and now some residents are living on the edge, literally. This hole is not new. A number of homeowners said they have dealt with the sinkhole since Oct. 15 and now the problem has gotten much deeper.

“No one really has a plan, other than us and we don’t really even have a plan because we don’t know what to do next,” said home-owner Johnnie Candianl.

It was mid-afternoon when a tree fell into the sinkhole in the backyard of the Gainesville homes causing 6 families to evacuate their homes.

“And I can’t say that I’m not going to spread the sinkhole but that we don’t have anymore damage or anybody gets injured,” said Joanne Rice, the interim Fire Chief. “So if a home, we’re not going to be able to stop a sinkhole but we want to do is make sure no one else gets hurt, that we keep the area evacuated and that we bring the professionals in. Geologists and sinkhole experts to be able to look at the hole to see if it’s going to go home or if it’s done.”

Rain and gravity grew the gap to about 40-50 feet wide and thirty feet deep according to Chief Rice. A few nearby residents were told they could sleep in their homes but most don’t feel safe doing so and are left with questions for the city, GRU and the county.

“No one really providing really clear answers on what happens tomorrow and what happens the next day,” said Mathew Sebastian, a neighboring resident. “As far as we can tell it’s in a city easement as we discussed earlier. There was a gas line going right through the middle and again no one is.”

“Power line also was taken out today, pretty much we’ve been, all of us neighbors that have been involved in it, we’ve been in a group chat and we’ve all been working on it trying to figure out what to do next,” mentioned Candianl.

The homeowners add that they’ll be following up with the city of Gainesville’s liability adjuster to find out what’s next.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sinkhole

Updated: 38 minutes ago

News

What’s Growing On: Master Gardener Program adjusting to pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By AJ Willy
The Master Gardener Volunteer Program has had to make many changes due to the pandemic

News

What's Growing On: Master Gardener Program adjusting during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Proposed charter amendments voters will see on their ballot in the presidential election

Updated: 5 hours ago
If you are heading to the polls you may have to decide more than just what candidates to support. Voters who live in Gainesville and Alachua County will have to vote on proposed city and county amendment proposals.

Latest News

News

Proposed charter amendments voters will see on their ballot in the presidential election

Updated: 5 hours ago
If you are heading to the polls you may have to decide more than just what candidates to support. Voters who live in Gainesville and Alachua County will have to vote on proposed city and county amendment proposals.

News

MCSO deputies investigate shooting that killed a 21-year-old man

Updated: 5 hours ago

Columbia County report: Lake City council may move back to in person meetings

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Election Officials Push Back Against Voter Intimidation

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Bronson man behind bars for committing sex crimes against children

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

MCSO deputies investigate shooting that killed a 21-year-old man

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
A 21-year-old man is dead after he was shot to death in his own neighborhood and police are now looking for his killer.