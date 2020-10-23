Special equipment helps low-vision voters in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A special equipment is available for low-vision voters to cast their ballot this election.

Alachua County voters with impaired vision can use a voting machine that has a handheld controller which allows voters to enlarge the ballot text.

Voters can also adjust the screen’s color or can select the text-to-speech feature to have the ballot read to them through headphones.

According to UF Health, people with low-vision needs had the opportunity to explore the assistive voting machine during a demonstration at a University of Florida Health ophthalmology practice.

“Having the action of going in and voting is probably more like what they were used to doing in the past and there’s a familiarity with it,” said Dr. Jessica Cameron, a UF Health Optometrist. “If we can give that back to them as far as their independence, that’s really what we want. We want to keep your lifestyle as independent and safe as possible.”

The equipment will be available at the county’s six early-voting locations.

