University of Florida A Capella group hopes to go the distance in a national competition

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida will not face off against Florida State on the gridiron this season but the Gators can still secure a win over that team up north this fall.

They need your help, however.

The University of Florida A Capella group, Gestalt, is going head to head with Florida State’s A Capella group, All-Night Yahtzee, in the Singing Sixteen of the UpStagedAID: One World, Every Student Voice National Collegiate Performing Arts A Capella Championships.

Florida defeated the University of Miami’s group in the round of 32.

The UF group was one of 32 teams chosen from over 5,000 A Capella groups around the country to compete in this bracket-style competition. According to Director of Music, Mikala Banham, after not knowing there would be a season the group is excited to compete, especially after so many challenges brought forth by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It takes a lot more attention to detail to interpret what someone is doing with their mouth when you can’t see their mouth,” said Banham about practicing while wearing face masks. “But everybody is being so flexible, and we are so grateful for the members that we have this year. Because honestly without their cooperation and without all of their excitedness, it would have been difficult going into a year like this feeling motivated.”

The winner will receive $10,000 in cash prizes and donations to a social justice charities of their choice. Gestalt is competing for the Black Health Commission, a non-profit based in Orlando.

“They are just really good about advocating and educating the general public and doing research work for the health equity in the black community,” said Kaitlyn Brus. “They do a lot of good social media work that spreads their message. I think they do a lot of great things and I’m happy to send them our money if we win.”

As of writing, Florida is behind Florida State in the vote, but you still have time to help them move to the next round. You can place your vote HERE.

Voting will remain open until midnight.

