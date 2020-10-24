Levy County man is accused of firing shots a home while trying to collect drug debt

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -Two men were arrested by Levy County Sheriff’s deputies for their involvement in a shooting Wednesday.

Tommie D. Neal, 35, was arrested on Oct. 1st accused of trafficking methamphetamine among other crimes, and released on bond two days later. LCSO Deputies said on Wednesday he and Christian Miles Cannon, 32, went to a home south of Chiefland to collect on a drug debt.

Neal tried to force his way into the home, according to one of the victims. He then pointed a gun at a woman inside. A man inside struggled with Neal eventually forcing him out of the home.

He then fired shots into the residence and the victims' vehicle before leaving in a vehicle driven by Miles.

Deputies found shell casings, live rounds, and the suspected firearm used in the shooting. Hours later Neal was brought into custody in Bronson.

Cannon was arrested at a traffic stop and charged with Driving on a Suspended License and Violation of Probation.

Neal is being held at the Levy County Detention Center without bond. He is facing charges of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Firing into a Dwelling, two counts of Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Convicted Felon, Criminal Mischief and Burglary of a Dwelling.

