Advertisement

Levy County man is accused of firing shots a home while trying to collect drug debt

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -Two men were arrested by Levy County Sheriff’s deputies for their involvement in a shooting Wednesday.

Tommie D. Neal, 35, was arrested on Oct. 1st accused of trafficking methamphetamine among other crimes, and released on bond two days later. LCSO Deputies said on Wednesday he and Christian Miles Cannon, 32, went to a home south of Chiefland to collect on a drug debt.

Neal tried to force his way into the home, according to one of the victims. He then pointed a gun at a woman inside. A man inside struggled with Neal eventually forcing him out of the home.

He then fired shots into the residence and the victims' vehicle before leaving in a vehicle driven by Miles.

Deputies found shell casings, live rounds, and the suspected firearm used in the shooting. Hours later Neal was brought into custody in Bronson.

Cannon was arrested at a traffic stop and charged with Driving on a Suspended License and Violation of Probation.

Neal is being held at the Levy County Detention Center without bond. He is facing charges of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Firing into a Dwelling, two counts of Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Convicted Felon, Criminal Mischief and Burglary of a Dwelling.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sports Overtime 10-23-2020

Updated: 21 minutes ago

News

Sister Hazel debuts drive-in concert series in Newberry

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
More than a hundred vehicles packed full of people drove out to Newberry to watch Sister Hazel at a drive-in concert.

News

Sister Hazel debuts drive-in concert series in Newberry

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

One injured during three vehicle crash in Ocala

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Two pick-up trucks and an SUV crashed at the intersection of northeast 36th avenue and 7th street in Ocala Friday afternoon.

Latest News

News

Homes in Northwest Gainesville are in danger as a sinkhole continues to grow

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
Picture this a sinkhole is continuing to expand in diameter behind your home. What would you do? Call your insurance company. This is a reality for homeowners in Northwest Gainesville and now they are scrambling to protect their property.

News

‘Florida Man’ snatches woman’s $5 bill, eats it

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Weekend Planner

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Trump and Biden campaigns hiring lawyers in preparation for potential election result issues

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

President Donald Trump makes a campaign stop in the Villages

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Julia Laude
President Donald Trump is back in the battleground state of Florida on Friday, when the campaign made a stop in the Villages.

News

Trump and Biden campaigns hiring lawyers in preparation for potential election result issues

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Both Biden and Trump campaigns are hiring armies of lawyers, just in case there are problems similar to the 2000 election when results weren’t official for five weeks.