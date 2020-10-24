Advertisement

One injured during three vehicle crash in Ocala

Pick-up truck flips during three vehicle crash
Pick-up truck flips during three vehicle crash(Ocala Fire Rescue)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Two pick-up trucks and an SUV crashed at the intersection of northeast 36th avenue and 7th street in Ocala Friday afternoon.

According to Ocala Fire Rescue crews, at 4:23 p.m. a blue pick-up truck, a red pick-up truck, and a gold SUV collided. When crews arrived the blue pick-up was on its roof.

The driver inside kicked out the rear window of the vehicle to break himself out before crews arrived. That driver was then taken to the hospital.

There were no other injures reported.

