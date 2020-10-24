Sister Hazel debuts drive-in concert series in Newberry

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Sister Hazel was back in their old stomping grounds in Alachua county but in a way many haven’t experienced before. Instead of popcorn and a movie screen, people were parked for the group’s drive-in concert. Cars trucks and vans packed full of people spent their evening in Newberry for a night like none other.

“People in this area know how to tailgate,” said lead singer Ken Block.

Each vehicle had a spot to park, a spot to set up a tailgate area and a social distance buffer between one another. Six people max were allowed in one vehicle.

“We gotta get creative and leave it to a bunch of guys from Gainesville to know how to throw a party outside so we’re out here in Newberry it’s beautiful,” added Block. “We’re bringing a whole full light show on stage and it’s like when I was growing up throwing a party out in the country in a field. And look I don’t promise a lot but I promise a good time.”

As the music and hospitality industry adjust to the new normal kicking off with the drive-in concert, Rebecca Lamb says this concert is only the beginning.

“It’s been a huge hit for our industry for months and months and months so showing that we can do something like this means there’s opportunity for more and then we can do something really big and bring in a lot of people into our city and hopefully save our hospitality industry,” added Lamb. She’s the president of the Alachua County Hospitality Council.

More than a hundred cars packed full of people agree, the outdoor socially distanced sing-along was a good idea.

