Sports Overtime 10-23-2020
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week eight of high school delivered some fantastic finishes, including a pair of thrillers in Marion County. In TV20′s Game of the Week, Dunnellon scored a last second touchdown to knock off Vanguard in a battle of unbeatens, 30-28. The Tigers improve to 4-0 while the Knights drop to 3-1. Elsewhere, West Port hung on to defeat Forest, 19-13 in overtime after the Wildcats missed a potential go-ahead PAT with 1:07 left in regulation.
Dunnellon def. Vanguard, 30-28
West Port def. Forest, 19-13, OT
Buchholz def. Fleming Island, 24-21
P.K. Yonge def. Fort White, 32-0
Hawthorne def. Union County, 30-20
Wakulla def. Columbia, 30-29
North Marion def. Lake Weir, 46-6
Trinity Catholic def. Victory Christian, 20-7
Orange Park def. Eastside, 28-14
Suwannee def. Ponte Vedra, 14-0
Branford def. Interlachen, 12-7
Keystone Heights def. Taylor, 35-8
Bradford def. Palatka, 36-6
Munroe def. Bronso, 56-0
Aucilla Christian def. Bell, 30-19
Trenton def. Williston, 40-38
Wildwood def. Chiefland, 14-10
Lafayette def. Joshua Christian, 35-21
Oak Hall def. Shorecrest Prep , 42-8
Deltona Christian def. St. Francis, 34-12
