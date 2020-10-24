Sports Overtime 10-23-2020

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week eight of high school delivered some fantastic finishes, including a pair of thrillers in Marion County. In TV20′s Game of the Week, Dunnellon scored a last second touchdown to knock off Vanguard in a battle of unbeatens, 30-28. The Tigers improve to 4-0 while the Knights drop to 3-1. Elsewhere, West Port hung on to defeat Forest, 19-13 in overtime after the Wildcats missed a potential go-ahead PAT with 1:07 left in regulation.

Dunnellon def. Vanguard, 30-28

West Port def. Forest, 19-13, OT

Buchholz def. Fleming Island, 24-21

P.K. Yonge def. Fort White, 32-0

Hawthorne def. Union County, 30-20

Wakulla def. Columbia, 30-29

North Marion def. Lake Weir, 46-6

Trinity Catholic def. Victory Christian, 20-7

Orange Park def. Eastside, 28-14

Suwannee def. Ponte Vedra, 14-0

Branford def. Interlachen, 12-7

Keystone Heights def. Taylor, 35-8

Bradford def. Palatka, 36-6

Munroe def. Bronso, 56-0

Aucilla Christian def. Bell, 30-19

Trenton def. Williston, 40-38

Wildwood def. Chiefland, 14-10

Lafayette def. Joshua Christian, 35-21

Oak Hall def. Shorecrest Prep , 42-8

Deltona Christian def. St. Francis, 34-12

