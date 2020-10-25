Advertisement

Annual McIntosh Festival going online

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MCINTOSH, Fla. (WCJB) - The Annual McIntosh Festival typically draws thousands of people every year but, due to the pandemic, the popular small-town get-together is moving online.

The website for this years event allows people to scroll through pictures of crafts, quilts and holiday decor made by local vendors.

Music isn’t being left out either. From jazz to bluegrass tunes, local bands' music is also viewable.

There are links to donate to numerous non-profit organizations in North Central Florida as well.

To check it all out, visit the Annual McIntosh Festival website.

