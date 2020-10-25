Advertisement

Columbia County Parade of Homes

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County residents looking for a “forever home” are checking out a different kind of parade.

The Columbia County Builders Association hosted a Parade of Homes from noon to 4pm, Sunday afternoon.

10 different builders showcased houses and neighborhoods for prospective buyers to browse from.

Builders said the parade is mutually beneficial for both parties.

“For us it’s showcasing our quality,” said Isaiah Cully, Owner of IC Construction. “Exactly what you can expect when you come out to take a look at new homes, new developments, maybe even a new area you didn’t know about.”

More than 300 people came out to the 2 day parade at the IC Construction location.

