Gainesville man arrested on child porn charges

John Tennant mug shot.
John Tennant mug shot.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Gainesville man is behind bars after police found at least 5,000 images of child porn in his possession.

Gainesville police arrested 70-year-old John Tennant Saturday on a warrant.

They were originally tipped off about someone uploading images of sexual abuse toward children on Facebook. After an investigation, GPD discovered it was Tennant who uploaded the images.

Police executed their first warrant for Tennant’s home on October 14th. They collected his computer, hard-rives and a floppy disc. This is when they found the sexually explicit images.

According to police, images were found from as far back as 1996.

Tennant and his wife also operated Tennant Family Home Daycare center from 1985 to 2016.

He is being charged with 12 counts of possession of child pornography and is in the Alachua County jail.

