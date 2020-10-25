Advertisement

Inaugural Bradford Marching Festival strikes high note

Bradford High Marching Band playing during Marching Festival.
Bradford High Marching Band playing during Marching Festival.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A few local marching bands took center stage in Starke, Saturday evening.

PK Yonge, Buchholz, and Bradford High School marching bands all took part in the Inaugural Bradford Marching Festival.

Each school performed a medley of songs for each other at David Hurse Stadium.

The event was held as an opportunity for the bands to demonstrate their hard work that was impacted by the coronavirus.

“If we took a year off from marching band, for a lot of these students they would just lose the love and desire to continue with band,” said Zachary Sullivan, Bradford High School Marching Band Director. “So we’re just trying to have this event to give everyone a reason to continue practicing safe, social distancing, while practicing their instrument.”

Tickets were $10 per person to attend and all proceeds will be donated to the Florida Bandmasters Association District 4.

