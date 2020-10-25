“National DEA Drug Take Back Day” is a safe option for disposing of medications

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The “National DEA Drug Take Back Day” happens twice a year.

“Citizens can come and drop off old medications, prescription medications, over-the-counter medications even tools used for vaping as long as they don’t bring any elicit drugs or battery-operated materials,” said LaShay Johnson the Director of the Alachua County Health Promotion & Wellness Coalition.

According to Johnson, the community is taking advantage of the opportunity. There are no questions asked when you drop off medications.

“Many of the patrons that we have seen today have actually been looking for locations to bring these drugs for whatever reason.”

Deputies with the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office believe these programs have a positive impact on the community.

“It’s a big help definitely. As you can see we have four bags and counting of medications. It’s a safe way to discard your medication as well as keep them out of the hands of let’s say kids or people who you know abuse medications,” said Deputy Sheriff Jasper Stephenson.

However, Dr. Lawrence Rockwood doesn’t think the Drug Enforcement Administration is trying to help the community.

“They are trying to bring forth the propaganda, that we have a drug diversion pandemic in this country which we don’t. Especially when it comes to OTP medication such as methadone.”

Johnson said they have one mission.

“We’re here to be able to safely dispose of those medications for them.”

The medications collected will be given to the DEA who will neutralize the medications before properly disposing of them.

To find out more about the “DEA Drug Take Back Day” or the Alachua County Health Promotion & Wellness Coalition click on the links below.

