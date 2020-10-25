Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham dies in plane crash

MARION Co, Fla. (WCJB) - According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham died in a plane crash Sunday morning.

According to Deputies, the received a call around 11:30 am of a single plane crashing near SW 140th Ave in Dunnellon. Deputies, along with Marion County Firer Rescue responded to the crash, and found the pilot dead in the wreckage. Crews then discovered the pilot was Graham. He was the only person on board.

“His service and dedication to his community was never questioned,” Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said. “He loved being the Ocala Police Chief. He loved Ocala and Ocala loved him back. He will be missed by so many that he has affected….myself included.”

Deputy Chief Mike Balken is now the interim chief. The cause of the plane crash is being investigated by MCSO and the Federal Aviation Administration.

