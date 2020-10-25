“Souls to the Polls” event helps inform voters and urges them to cast their ballot in the November 3rd election

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The streets are alive in downtown Gainesville as the community is heading to the polls.

“It’s so motivating, this event is such a motivating event. That empowers people and makes them want to walk over after this event concludes to vote,” said Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Kim Barton.

The Supervisor said people are taking advantage of the opportunity to have their voices heard.

“Our request is currently a little over 75,000, and we’ve had 47,000 ballots returned thus far. That is so exciting that folks are turning in their ballots, they still have until election day.”

This is also an opportunity to learn more about voting, even if you aren’t eligible to cast a ballot in this election.

“There are people out here that aren’t even of voting age, but it is important that they hear, that they come. It’s going to motivate them to want when they turn 18 to be able to vote.”

The Republican and Democratic parties of Alachua County were speaking with voters to ensure that they are informed when they are casting their ballots. Groups like “March For Our Freedom” were out supporting voters.

“I think that is the most important thing is to be of that encouragement to say you know what it doesn’t matter your party affiliation, it doesn’t matter who you feel is better suited for the job. It’s just that you have a responsibility to actually vote and that is why we are here,” said Christopher Reid the event coordinator for the organization.

He believes it is important for people attending the event to understand, “I hope they learn the importance of their vote and not take that for granted.”

Supervisor Barton said her office is prepared for voters to come over and make their voices heard.

“It’s peaceful, it’s educational and it’s empowering. It’s very exciting and this is a great event. I’m so excited that after this event we will be waiting for all of those voters to come in and cast their ballot.”

To vote early you can head to one of the early voting precincts in the county and that includes the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office. If you have a vote-by-mail ballot to drop off, there are secured return boxes at all precincts.

Early voting ends on October 31st and if you would like to find out more information about voting early in Alachua County click on the link below.

